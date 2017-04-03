How a private prisons corporation is ...

How a private prisons corporation is creeping into Alabama

On Wednesday, GEO Group acquired the Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility in Columbiana - seen here on Thursday afternoon - as part of its $360 million purchase of the national correctional company Community Education Centers. to treat and rehabilitate state prisoners who are considered low-risk offenders.

