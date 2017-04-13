House to vote on regulations for faith-based day cares
Alabama lawmakers could soon debate a proposal to require all day cares to be regulated by the state and end a longstanding exemption for faith-based facilities. Rep. Pebblin Warren, the bill's sponsor, has said the loophole leaves children vulnerable to abuse and neglect.
