House to vote on regulations for faith-based day cares

Alabama lawmakers could soon debate a proposal to require all day cares to be regulated by the state and end a longstanding exemption for faith-based facilities. Rep. Pebblin Warren, the bill's sponsor, has said the loophole leaves children vulnerable to abuse and neglect.

