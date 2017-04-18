House to vote on day care regulation
The Alabama House of Representatives will vote on a watered-down day care regulation bill after pushback from some churches to ending an exemption for faith-based facilities. According to VOICES for Alabama's Children, Alabama is one of seven states that broadly exempt faith-based day cares from regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC