House member moves to censure Mason in Bentley scandal

An Alabama lawmaker intends to file a resolution asking the Legislature to censure Rebekah Mason, the former state employee at the heart of the controversy that toppled Gov. Robert Bentley's administration. "Yes, it's personal," said Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow, D-Red Bay, in a Wednesday press conference on the floor of the House of Representatives.

