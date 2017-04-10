Gas tax 'dead' after Alabama House balks

Read more: Anniston Star

Lawmakers couldn't convince themselves to vote on a 4-cent-per-gallon gas tax Thursday, and the leader of the Alabama House of Representatives says the bill won't be back this year. A handful of lawmakers, including McCutcheon, have sought a gas tax increase for years, saying the money is needed to repair decaying roads.

