Gas tax 'dead' after Alabama House balks
Lawmakers couldn't convince themselves to vote on a 4-cent-per-gallon gas tax Thursday, and the leader of the Alabama House of Representatives says the bill won't be back this year. A handful of lawmakers, including McCutcheon, have sought a gas tax increase for years, saying the money is needed to repair decaying roads.
