Former Alabama teacher pleads guilty in child porn case
Federal authorities say 53-year-old Clarence Evers Jr., of Evergreen, entered the plea Friday before U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose in Mobile. Evers worked as a technology teacher with the Conecuh County school district when he was arrested Feb. 11, 2016.
