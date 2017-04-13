Former Alabama teacher pleads guilty ...

Former Alabama teacher pleads guilty in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Federal authorities say 53-year-old Clarence Evers Jr., of Evergreen, entered the plea Friday before U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose in Mobile. Evers worked as a technology teacher with the Conecuh County school district when he was arrested Feb. 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... 13 hr Trump Plotza 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 11 FireyFellow44 5
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC