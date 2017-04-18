Five Things Gov. Kay Ivey could do for a more transparent government
"The Ivey administration will be open, it will be transparent, and it will be honest," Ivey said after her swearing in as governor on April 10. "We want to be available and accessible, and we surely will be held accountable," Ivey said in her first press conference a few days later. If Ivey mentions government transparency early and often in her public speeches, it's not hard to see why.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Fri
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
