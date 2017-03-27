First Alert Update: Heavy rain and storms in the morning, increasing severe risk over south Alabama
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING: A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon. The storms impacting this region are expected to move in our direction tonight, however, there will be some weakening over time.
