First Alert: Tornado watch issued, severe weather threat through Monday morning
FIRST ALERT: The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded portions of southwest Alabama to an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms this afternoon. Southwest Alabama will have the highest tornado potential later today.
