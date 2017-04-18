Decision time: Qualifying underway for Alabama's U.S. Senate special election

Qualifying is now underway for Alabama's special election for U.S. Senate seat with primaries scheduled for August 15 and a general election on Dec. 12. Sen. Luther Strange, a Republican appointed in February by Gov. Robert Bentley, has said he will be running to complete the term of Jeff Sessions, who left the senate seat to become Attorney General in the Trump Administration. Suspended Republican Chief Justice Roy Moore has set a Wednesday news conference on the steps of the state capital to announce his political future.

