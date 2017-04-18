Death, divorce, jail & illegitimate children: The curse of being Alabama's governor
It's not easy being the governor of Alabama. A look back at the almost 200 years of state history reveals deaths, divorces, legal troubles, jail, and at least one claim of an illegitimate child.
