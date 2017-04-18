Death, divorce, jail & illegitimate c...

Death, divorce, jail & illegitimate children: The curse of being Alabama's governor

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

It's not easy being the governor of Alabama. A look back at the almost 200 years of state history reveals deaths, divorces, legal troubles, jail, and at least one claim of an illegitimate child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... 3 hr Destini 7
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Wed Rainbow Kid 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC