Correctional officer stabbed at Alabama state prison, convicted killer accused
A convict serving a life sentence in prison for murder is accused of stabbing a prison guard at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The guard, whose name is still being withheld, was taken to a hospital in Birmingham where his condition is only described as "stable."
