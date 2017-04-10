Correctional officer stabbed at Alaba...

Correctional officer stabbed at Alabama state prison, convicted killer accused

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WAAY

A convict serving a life sentence in prison for murder is accused of stabbing a prison guard at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The guard, whose name is still being withheld, was taken to a hospital in Birmingham where his condition is only described as "stable."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Tue FireyFellow44 5
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mon Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC