Confirmed tornado destroys several homes in Henry County
Details are limited at this time, but several houses in the area of Calhoun Drive and Lakeview Drive have been destroyed. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officials say downed trees and structural damage have been reported to homes at Alabama 95 and Henry County 97. Officials are asking residents to stay clear of the White Oak area of Henry County.
