Committee votes to mandate autism the...

Committee votes to mandate autism therapy coverage

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The approval was a victory for parents who have been fighting for coverage for the intensive therapy called applied behavioral analysis therapy. But the bill faces an uncertain future as it heads to the full House of Representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Tue FireyFellow44 5
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mon Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC