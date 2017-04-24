Comedy Central's Daily Show planning 'Alabama Week'
Comedy Central's The Daily Show has never been particularly kind to Alabama, with multiple segments over the years poking fun at the Yellowhammer State. More of that can be expected starting Monday in what may be a first for the show: A full week dedicated to the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma...
|8 hr
|anotherview
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Destini
|7
|Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ...
|Apr 19
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 17
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC