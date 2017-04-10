Charges dropped against former Homewo...

Charges dropped against former Homewood pastor who was accused of killing his wife

12 hrs ago Read more: The Trussville Tribune

Former Homewood pastor Richard Shahan, who was being charged in his wife's murder, will no longer be prosecuted, according to a report from AL.com. According to the report, the Alabama Attorney General's Office filed a motion in Jefferson County Circuit Court to nolle prosequi the murder charge today.

