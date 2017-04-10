Charges dropped against former Homewood pastor who was accused of killing his wife
Former Homewood pastor Richard Shahan, who was being charged in his wife's murder, will no longer be prosecuted, according to a report from AL.com. According to the report, the Alabama Attorney General's Office filed a motion in Jefferson County Circuit Court to nolle prosequi the murder charge today.
