Bob Davis: In Alabama, a tale of jobs and poor worker safety

For about $1,300 a month, renters can make their home in a gigantic former cotton mill along the banks of the Merrimack River in Manchester, N.H. In what was once home to Amoskeag Manufacturing, tenants can live in apartments that, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader , "include exposed brick walls and heating ducts, hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, track lighting and views. a "Amenities include an indoor basketball court, a mini-theater featuring leather recliners and an 80-inch video screen, a workout room, a patio and a billiard/foosball room."

