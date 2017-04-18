Blue Cross ends coverage of EpiPen, Adrenaclick in Alabama
Alabama's largest insurance provider will no longer cover two of the most popular injectors used to treat severe allergic reactions, citing costs that have skyrocketed during the last several years. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, which covers a large majority of privately-insured Alabamians, will stop covering EpiPen, EpiPen Jr. and Adrenaclick auto-injectors on July 1. The company will cover a generic injector manufactured by Mylan, the same company that makes the EpiPen.
