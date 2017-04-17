Bentley's exit from church followed scathing sermon
In March 2016, First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa's senior pastor Gil McKee issued a short statement about two of his congregation's most high-profile members - then-Alabama Governor Robert Bentley and his alleged mistress and former adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason. "While church discipline is a church family matter, both Governor Robert Bentley and Mrs. Rebekah Mason are no longer members of First Baptist Church Tuscaloosa.
