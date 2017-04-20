Artistic Flair Featured at Alabama Fa...

Artistic Flair Featured at Alabama Farm-City Awards Program

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Neighbors

From left are Alabama Farmers Cooperative's Jim Allen, Houston County's Ty Rickard and Brooke DelVecchio, Lamar County's Kimber Brooke Cunningham, Shelby County's Marion Bell and Kinley Bell and Alabama Farm-CIty Committee Chairman Jeff Helms. The artistic flair of kindergartners through seniors was featured at the Alabama Farm-City Awards program in Birmingham April 6, where Houston, Lamar and Shelby county students took home top prizes in poster, essay and multimedia contests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama Defies Sessions 14 hr strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC