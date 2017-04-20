Artistic Flair Featured at Alabama Farm-City Awards Program

From left are Alabama Farmers Cooperative's Jim Allen, Houston County's Ty Rickard and Brooke DelVecchio, Lamar County's Kimber Brooke Cunningham, Shelby County's Marion Bell and Kinley Bell and Alabama Farm-CIty Committee Chairman Jeff Helms. The artistic flair of kindergartners through seniors was featured at the Alabama Farm-City Awards program in Birmingham April 6, where Houston, Lamar and Shelby county students took home top prizes in poster, essay and multimedia contests.

