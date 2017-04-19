Anti-LGBT adoption 'religious freedom' bill sent to Alabama guv
A bill that would enable taxpayer-funded adoption agencies to deny placement to LGBT families out of religious objections is headed to the desk of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. The legislation, known as House Bill 24, is titled the "Child Placing Agency Inclusion Act," but instead of encouraging child placement would permit agencies to deny placement of children into LGBT households.
