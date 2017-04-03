Another round of severe storms possible in Alabama tonight and especially Wednesday
Storms will be possible across parts of Alabama starting late tonight, but the more substantial risk will come on Wednesday. The areas in red have a moderate risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, large hail and flooding rain.
