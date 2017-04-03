America's JobLink (AJL) Data Incident Affects Alabama
Following a recent security breach of the America's JobLink system, a multi-state web-based system that links jobseekers with employers, it has been determined that Alabamians who have used the state's free, online jobs database www.joblink.alabama.gov may have had personal information exposed.
