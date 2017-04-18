Alabama's Strange special election

A twice-evicted state Supreme Court Justice, an incumbent U.S. Senator appointed in a decidedly Strange fashion , and perhaps a famously wealthy Yella Fella : This is just a partial cast of characters who will play roles in Alabama's special election this year to fill the remainder of a U.S. Senate term. With next week's expected entry into the Senate race of the controversial "Ten Commandments Judge," Roy Moore, Alabama will be assured of a campaign the national media will cover by dusting off every anti-Southern shibboleth at its disposal.

