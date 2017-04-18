Alabama's Strange special election

Alabama's Strange special election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

A twice-evicted state Supreme Court Justice, an incumbent U.S. Senator appointed in a decidedly Strange fashion , and perhaps a famously wealthy Yella Fella : This is just a partial cast of characters who will play roles in Alabama's special election this year to fill the remainder of a U.S. Senate term. With next week's expected entry into the Senate race of the controversial "Ten Commandments Judge," Roy Moore, Alabama will be assured of a campaign the national media will cover by dusting off every anti-Southern shibboleth at its disposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... 23 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,427,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC