Alabama's Justice Tom Parker explains...

Alabama's Justice Tom Parker explains 'originalism' in judicial context

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

An Alabama Supreme Court justice said Monday that he hopes the latest U.S. Supreme Court nominee shifts the court toward a stricter interpretation of constitutional law. Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Tom Parker's comments about Neil Gorsuch, U.S. Supreme Court nominee, came as part of a history lesson he gave to a group of Piedmont High School students Monday on an 18th-century text that influenced the development of the U.S. legal system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC