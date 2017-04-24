Alabama's in the mainstream with a ne...

Alabama's in the mainstream with a new way to teach science

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Dr. Neil Lamb, vice president of educational outreach for the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, teaches a young girl how to do basic genetic research. Science teaching is changing across America, and Alabama is changing how it teaches science, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers: Faith-based adoption groups can spur... 3 hr Pope Out To Pasture 3
News Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma... Tue anotherview 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16) Apr 21 Destini 7
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Apr 19 Rainbow Kid 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC