Alabamaa s paragons of virtue all have feet of clay

14 hrs ago

Earlier this week, Robert Bentley resigned as the governor of Alabama after a long-running but slow-burning sex scandal finally caught up with him. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of misuse of campaign funds rather than face a lengthy and embarrassing trial on criminal charges that might have resulted in jail time.

