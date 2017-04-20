Alabama women working full-time earn ...

Alabama women working full-time earn 76 percent of what their male colleagues earn

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Women in Alabama earn about 76 percent of the pay men earn in a year, according to a new wage gap analysis published by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee. Nationally, the gap is 80 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama Defies Sessions 5 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 9
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC