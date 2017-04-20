Alabama women working full-time earn 76 percent of what their male colleagues earn
Women in Alabama earn about 76 percent of the pay men earn in a year, according to a new wage gap analysis published by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee. Nationally, the gap is 80 percent.
