Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer to spe...

Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer to speak at United Way info session for Enable Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Caregivers, Extended Family Members and Agency/Service Providers are invited to join the United Way for a free informational session to learn more about Enable Alabama, an ABLE Account Savings Plan for Alabama Citizens. Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer and plan administrators will be in Huntsville at two convenient times to present the following information: In December 2014, Congress approved the Achieving Better Life Experience Act authorizing tax-deferred savings accounts for eligible individuals with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court won't hear condemned Alabama inma... Tue anotherview 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... (Oct '16) Apr 21 Destini 7
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Apr 19 Rainbow Kid 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC