Alabama to form task force amid concerns about court website
Alabama is forming a task force and taking other actions to address concerns about private information about victims and others at a state website for court records, court officials said this week. The steps are being taken after a review of Alacourt.com by The Associated Press found names, home addresses, telephone numbers and other information about rape victims and children who have been molested.
