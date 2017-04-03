Alabama Supreme Court clears way for ...

Alabama Supreme Court clears way for tomorrow's impeachment hearings against Gov. Robert Bentley

Impeachment hearings for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, a Republican, will begin tomorrow after the State Supreme Court reversed a lower-court ruling blocking them.

