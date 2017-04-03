Alabama Supreme Court clears way for tomorrow's impeachment hearings against Gov. Robert Bentley
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Back in 2009, the Tea Party did not speak for the American people-but they showed up at Town Halls in droves, and intimidated... Impeachment hearings for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, a Republican, will begin tomorrow after the State Supreme Court reversed a lower-court ruling blocking them .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Sat
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC