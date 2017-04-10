Alabama spending $16,000 on signs to replace Robert Bentley's name with Gov. Kay Ivey's
Alabama is spending $16,000 to have Robert Bentley's name removed - and Gov. Kay Ivey's name added - to signs along state and U.S. highways. Tony Harris, spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Transportation, said ALDOT is in the process of putting 75 placards bearing the name of Alabama's new governor on signs along highways through the state.
