Alabama sheriff asks judge to terminate food money provision before ruling on contempt
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin's attorney filed a post-hearing brief arguing that based on case law precedent, a judge should not find her in contempt for violating the consent decree if the court decides to terminate Paragraph 22. That paragraph is the portion of a 2009 consent decree that requires the Morgan County Sheriff to spend all food money on feeding inmates. During a hearing last week at the federal courthouse in Decatur, U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon told Franklin she has to obey the order, which she violated by removing $160,000 from the jail's food account to invest $150,000 in a crooked used car lot.
