Alabama Senate gives megachurch the right to form its own police force

An Alabama Presbyterian church may soon become the first in the nation to form its own police force, invested by the state with the rights of "regular" police. Officials at Briarwood Presbyterian Church, which belongs to the smaller and more conservative of the nation's two major branches of the denomination, say their church, with 4,100 congregants and a 2,000-student school, needs the protection of a church-run police force.

