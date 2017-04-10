Alabama Senate gives megachurch the right to form its own police force
An Alabama Presbyterian church may soon become the first in the nation to form its own police force, invested by the state with the rights of "regular" police. Officials at Briarwood Presbyterian Church, which belongs to the smaller and more conservative of the nation's two major branches of the denomination, say their church, with 4,100 congregants and a 2,000-student school, needs the protection of a church-run police force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Apr 11
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC