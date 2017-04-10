Alabama officials: 2016 high school graduation rate is 85 percent
Alabama board of education members had mixed reactions after learning the graduation rate for the class of 2016 at Thursday's work session in Montgomery. That rate is 85 percent, four percentage points lower than the reported 89 percent rate for 2015, which federal education officials said was artificially inflated .
