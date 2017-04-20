Alabama offers 3-star QB from Arizona
Monday's offer went to Tyler Shough, a three-star composite recruit from Chandler, Ariz. The 6-foot-5, 187-pound Shough has offers from the likes of Michigan, South Carolina, Missouri and some Ivy League schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC