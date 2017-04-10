Alabama native, bestselling author Ac...

Alabama native, bestselling author Ace Atkins to be honored

Alabama Live

Bestselling author and Alabama native Ace Atkins will be honored this month by the Prattville Creative and Performing Arts Council. Atkins, a native of Troy, who played football for Auburn University, will be honored on Saturday, April 29 at the Marriott Legends at Capitol Hill in Prattville.

