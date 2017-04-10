Alabama native, bestselling author Ace Atkins to be honored
Bestselling author and Alabama native Ace Atkins will be honored this month by the Prattville Creative and Performing Arts Council. Atkins, a native of Troy, who played football for Auburn University, will be honored on Saturday, April 29 at the Marriott Legends at Capitol Hill in Prattville.
