Alabama Memorial Preservation Act closer to becoming law
A bill that would require cities, towns, counties and state agencies to seek approval from a court or a state committee to move or rename historical monuments and buildings moved a step closer to becoming law in Alabama today. The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, by Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, was approved by the State Government Committee in the House of Representative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|Tue
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC