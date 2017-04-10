Alabama Memorial Preservation Act clo...

Alabama Memorial Preservation Act closer to becoming law

Read more: Alabama Live

A bill that would require cities, towns, counties and state agencies to seek approval from a court or a state committee to move or rename historical monuments and buildings moved a step closer to becoming law in Alabama today. The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, by Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, was approved by the State Government Committee in the House of Representative.

