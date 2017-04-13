Alabama loses to Texas A&M and is swept yet again
A three-run home run by Texas A&M's George Janca in the seventh inning against Alabama reliever Garrett Suchey decided the outcome. The big blast spoiled the outing by Tide starter Nick Eicholtz, who surrendered one hit and held the Aggies scoreless over six innings.
