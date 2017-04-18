Alabama lawmaker wants to ensure 'In God We Trust' can be on any public building, school
The national motto, "In God We Trust" is displayed in the Baldwin County Commission's chambers. . A bill introduced in the Alabama Legislature would allow "In God We Trust" to be placed on any public building in the state.
