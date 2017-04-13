Alabama hosted key recruits for Frida...

Alabama hosted key recruits for Friday's scrimmage

16 hrs ago

Alabama hosted some key recruits on Friday for its second spring scrimmage and seems to have made up ground on at least one. Jacob Copeland, a four-star receiver from Pensacola, Fla., said last month at the New Orleans Opening that Alabama wasn't much of a factor anymore and then told reporters at Auburn last weekend that he would choose between Auburn and Florida at the Under Armour All-America Game several months from now.

