Alabama had at least 1,271 sewage spills in 2016; See where they happened

Nine Alabama water conservation groups have compiled a map of every one of the 1,271 sewage spills reported in 2016, part of an effort to persuade state regulators that more oversight is needed regarding sewer spills. The groups made the map using records from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management which showed between 28.8 and 46.2 million gallons of sewage were spilled into Alabama waters in 2016, based on the reported volume estimates of each spill.

