Alabama governor moves up election for Sessions' Senate seat
The election to fill Jeff Sessions' former U.S. Senate seat will be moved up to this year, Alabama's new governor announced Tuesday. In one of her first major acts as governor, Gov. Kay Ivey reversed her predecessor's plans to wait until 2018 to hold the election to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions' term.
