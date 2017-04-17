Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Into Recycling Bob Riley Administration
For those who are not aware of, Hal Taylor was the long time Security Chief to former Alabama Governor Bob Riley. Taylor's wife was the "appointment" secretary for former Alabama Governor Bob Riley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Apr 8
|Battle Axe
|3
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|Apr 6
|strrrrr
|16
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC