Alabama governor defiant as sex scandal trouble mounts

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley simultaneously sued to block potential impeachment proceedings and apologized to voters Friday, assuring them he has done nothing illegal and vowing to stay in office in the face of a sex-tinged scandal. The governor's defiance came at the end of particularly difficult week.

