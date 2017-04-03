Alabama Ethics Commission considers governor's scandal case
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley exits out of the back of the RSA Union Building in Montgomery, Ala., Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The Alabama Ethics Commission on Wednesday began weighing whether Bentley might have broken the law in a sex-tinged scandal that has engulfed him for the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama Defies Sessions
|27 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|9
|Secret lifestyle
|Mar 30
|Notool
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC