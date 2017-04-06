Alabama Defies Sessions

Alabama Defies Sessions

Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

The dispute over sanctuary cities is quickly shaping up to potentially be this generation's civil rights struggle, with states, municipalities, universities and churches willing to stand up to the federal government to protect undocumented Americans. While California and Newark , New Jersey might receive most of the attention for their sanctuary city policies, a looming conflict has emerged in Attorney General Jeff Sessions's backyard.

Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

