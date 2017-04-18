Alabama DB back in school, continues ...

Alabama DB back in school, continues cooperation with cops in assault case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Without saying the exact words, Nick Saban indicated Deionte Thompson would not participate in Saturday's A-Day game as his legal situation continues in Texas. The rising junior safety is back in Tuscaloosa and attending classes after returning to Texas to face a felony assault warrant last weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... Wed Rainbow Kid 1
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... Apr 17 ThomasA 6
News New Alabama governor working on 'stabilizing' s... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 1
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr 10 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Apr 8 Battle Axe 3
News Alabama Defies Sessions Apr 6 strrrrr 16
Secret lifestyle Mar 30 Notool 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC