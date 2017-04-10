Alabama crackdown on fentanyl continu...

Alabama crackdown on fentanyl continues to gain momentum

Fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, continues to sink its teeth into Alabama, and deaths from the dangerous drug are on the rise. Barry Matson, the Executive Director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, says the legislation is critical to stop the flow of the "poison" into the state.

