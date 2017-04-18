Alabama church closer to getting its own police department
The House Public Safety Committee approved a measure today that would allow Briarwood Presbyterian Church to establish a police department. The Birmingham church says it needs its own police officers to keep its school as well as its more than 4,000 person congregation safe.
